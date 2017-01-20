Kellyanne Conway is on another level.

Trump thanks Kellyanne Conway, first woman campaign manager to win a presidential election: “Thank you, baby. Thank you. Thank you, honey.” pic.twitter.com/fCuEoXWSPv — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 20, 2017

“There is no den she will not go into. When my men are petrified to go on a certain network I say, ‘Kellyanne, will you go?’ Then she gets on and she just destroys them. So anyway, thank you, baby. Thank you, honey. Thank you. [As she walked down the stairs] Be careful.”

Everything about this is extremely weird. “No den she will not go into”? “My men”? “Baby?” This reads like a pervy speech from a bad modernization of Henry V.

And then Kellyanne Conway said this, on the morning of Trump’s inauguration, which boggles the mind.

Trump made "enormous sacrifices," Conway said. "He actually gave up more money, more power, more prestige, more position than he will have." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2017

None of this is even remotely true.