Donald Trump’s Dark, Narrow Inauguration

In almost literal terms, Trump’s first words as president were written for the smaller half of the country that sent him to the White House.

And because his campaign was a manifestation of backlash and the politics of revenge, the speech was openly painted with dark hues. With each passing public comment since November, Trump has affirmed that he will govern in the spirit of that campaign. His first inaugural kept with that spirit in every measure.

Trump’s comments were a nearly explicit insult to the exiting administration and former President Barack Obama, who sat feet away.

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government, while the people have born the cost; Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth,” Trump bellowed. “January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”