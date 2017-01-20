Was El Chapo’s Extradition a Gift to Donald Trump?

One interpretation maintains that sending the worst of its “bad hombres” to the U.S. was Mexico’s contribution to the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who launched his candidacy by denouncing Mexican “rapists” pouring over the border. For Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, the thinking goes, it’s better to mount a shaved head than pay for The Wall.

Ioan Grillo, author of Gangster Warlords and El Narco, saw the move as Mexico’s attempt to “show the Trump government it is cooperating on security.” It’s “a message,” said University of Texas professor Guadalupe Correa Cabrera, “that the government has decided to work with” the new administration. Breitbart, the alt-right Pravda site behind the “Cartel Chronicles” and other such breathless reports on the impending border “invasion,” promoted a similar take on its homepage, declaring Peña Nieto’s reversal on extradition an early example of the sort of “winning” the U.S. will soon tire of under Trump.

An alternate reading is that Mexico rushed to complete the extradition process before Trump took office, in a subtle rebuke of Trump’s reflexive bullying and belligerent racism. “The last thing they wanted was for Trump to take credit for Chapo Guzmán’s extradition,” Mike Vigil, a former DEA chief of international operations, told Reuters. If Mexico had waited another day to hand over its prized prisoner, suggested Nexos editor Esteban Illades, “We would have had months of Trump pretending on Twitter that it was because of him.”