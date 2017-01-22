Voices from the Women’s March on Washington.

Ivanna Tavarez, right, and a friend are both secretaries from the Bronx. “I’m wearing all of the buttons from all of the protests and rallies I’ve ever participated in.” Nina Berman

The Women’s March is just one of many rallies and marches Ivanna Tavarez plans to attend this year representing 1199 SEIU. “We always try to go to every rally and show our face because we believe in social justice. After this we’re going to go to the climate change march on April 29, because we need to hold Donald Trump responsible for the things he is saying and doing.”

Hallie Carde moved from South Carolina to DC in October to work for the federal government. “I’m here for my mom, who has multiple sclerosis. I’m here because I’m against the mocking of disabled people.” Nina Berman

“I was alone on election night because it felt like a private moment,” says Hallie Card, 26. “I thought I was going to tell my children that I was sitting in a blanket while watching the first woman elected president. But as I watched North Carolina and Virginia slip, I made myself stay up because I never wanted to forget how I felt in that moment. I never wanted to forget that helplessness, because that’s what going to keep driving me to call my representatives. To feel so close to something—something my boyfriend or my dad or my brother can’t understand—that was going to mean so much for so many women, and to have the rug pulled out from under you, I’ll never forget it for all my days. It will be a pivotal moment for all my life, the moment that galvanized my political interests.”

Frances Garret, in a pink hat, has fought at the state and local levels in Arizona to change police procedure after her mentally ill daughter was killed by police in her home in 2014. Nina Berman

Frances Garrett attended the protests during the inauguration the day before with her group Say Her Name, which raises awareness for black women killed by the police. “Yesterday was a hostile environment, it was different. I have never experienced anything like it. I was here eight years ago, it was totally different. It was love, it was positive energy. Yesterday it was so negative, there was a lot of anxiety. Today I’m feeling hopeful. I’m looking at all of these people and I think, ants can move mountains.”

The day after the election “felt like the beginning of a revolution. We all knew what we had to do,” says Kathleen Anderson, right. Nina Berman

Kathleen Anderson, who traveled to the march with two friends from the Catskills, encountered President’s Trump’s business dealings as an artist working in a New Haven, Connecticut, studio in the mid-1980s. “My landlord owned the building, he had a furniture manufacturing business and he was hired by Trump to design and manufacture hundreds of pieces of furniture for one of his hotels or casinos. I was hired to do all of the gold leafing on this furniture, and while I got paid for the work I did, and my landlord paid all of his workers, he himself never got paid. He lost his building and he lost his business. Even then we were saying Trump is evil. Now I can’t believe he is our president.”

Protesters climbed a scaffold left over from the Inauguration to watch the scene on the Mall. Nina Berman