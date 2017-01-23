Trump’s Foreign Policy Chaos

It is not difficult to imagine how these regional upheavals could interact with and reinforce one another. For instance, while today’s refugee crisis is largely borne of crises in the Middle East, it has also fueled the ascension of right-wing parties in Europe. This development, by diminishing the EU’s strategic weight, may encourage major powers to shift their focus away from Europe and the Middle East and toward the Asia-Pacific. That shift would give outfits such as the Islamic State greater opportunity to incubate in the Middle East. At the start of 2017, in short, we are experiencing systemic disorder. Each of the three major regional orders is undergoing a fundamental transformation, thereby chipping away at the overarching, world order, but without yielding an evident successor. No incoming president could be expected to have a playbook for dealing with such a state of affairs; the challenge looms even larger, however, for Donald Trump, whose vision of foreign policy remains difficult to discern.

Richard Haass’s A World in Disarray is an important primer on the chaotic landscape Trump will inherit. The book is grounded in a proposition that Haass, who is president of the Council on Foreign Relations, first expounded in early 2008. The principal dynamic in world affairs, he suggested then, is not a changing of the guard between the United States and China, but a shift between a broadly U.S.-led world order and a “nonpolar” one. Many scholars are understandably riven on the prospect of a power transition between Washington and Beijing. Dating back to Sparta’s Pyrrhic victory in the Peloponnesian War, much of world history has consisted of confrontations between leading powers and their competitors. Today, however, while the power gap between the United States and China continues to decrease, there are reasons to question whether China wants to—or can—supplant the United States. More importantly, the number and capacity of other players mean that even the most sophisticated attempt to assess world order through the lens of U.S.-China ties alone will prove myopic.

Haass notes that there are numerous second-tier powers; an array of influential international, regional, and functional organizations; state and city governments that project influence well beyond their countries’ borders; and a whole host of non-state actors, ranging from multinational corporations to humanitarian outfits to terrorist networks. As the constellation of relevant actors grows, so, too, does the difficulty of fulfilling the three criteria Haass stipulates for a resilient order—one that produces a broadly accepted articulation of global rules and norms, establishes a process for enforcing and revising them, and forges a durable balance of power.