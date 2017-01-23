When the White Nationalists Came to Washington

“What a shit show,” Heimbach said. Although one of the country’s preeminent nationalist leaders, Heimbach hadn’t been invited to the party. Over the last couple of weeks, it had become increasingly uncertain if the ball would go ahead at all, after the circle of activists arranging it publicly imploded over the so-called JQ—short for “Jewish Question.” “It’s so ridiculous,” Heimbach said. “The JQ basically boils down to whether or not Jews are counted as white people and if they have a negative influence on Western civilization. Baked Alaska”—the handle of an anonymous Twitter user—“who was one of the main guys behind the DeploraBall, tweeted some stuff about the Jews running the media and apparently some of the other guys took offense. All hell broke loose and everyone who was seen as anti-Jew got booted.”

By all rights the white nationalist movement in the U.S. should be walking on air. They played a key role in building grassroots enthusiasm for their preferred candidate, who embraced their favorite talking points with a fervor that had seemed impossible for a mainstream politician only a couple of years earlier. What’s more, a loose coalition of nationalists, anti-Semites, fascists, trolls, neo-Nazis, and cyber-bullies had successfully convinced the national media that they were more than just a modern manifestation of traditional white racism. They were instead a new thing that deserved its own name: the alt-right.

By all rights the white nationalist movement in the U.S. should be walking on air.

Yet at a time when they should be celebrating, the movement seemed more fractured and dysfunctional than ever. In addition to the recent bickering over the JQ, the days before the inauguration saw one of the most influential actors in the alt-right—blogger, podcaster, and virulent anti-Semite Mike Enoch—revealed to be Mike Peinovich, a New York City–based website developer who is married to a Jewish woman. His blog, The Right Stuff, collapsed and his audience of close to 100,000 regular readers scattered.