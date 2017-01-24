The Problem With “Pussy”

As millions across the world marched against Trump’s misogyny this weekend, “pussy” was used as a synecdoche for “woman.”

Each time “pussy” was reclaimed from Trump in this way, a pussy got the agency, when really a whole human being was marching. Synecdoche is a type of metonymy. Metonymy is when you use a word for something taken from that word’s associations or qualities. For example, we use “red tape” to mean bureaucracy. Synecdoche is a specific type of metonymy, in which we use the word for a part of a thing, to refer to the whole thing (or vice versa). If I asked my partner’s father for their “hand” in marriage, say, I wouldn’t just be after the hand.

The problem with synecdoche is that it can make the larger and more complicated concept seem like it is no more than the part. Synecdoche by its nature, reduces. Ideally, however, synecdoche should reduce a concept the way that a sauce reduces as it thickens. It should somehow distill the concept into a more flavorful tincture. It should express some kind of super-meaning at the heart of things.

But “pussy” is not the meaning at the heart of “woman,” nor of feminism. Biological imperatives are a part of any feminist agenda, yes: Women’s health medicine, birth control, child care, and hormone treatments all keep women safe and alive. But the body that has been assigned female at birth is not the center of feminist advocacy, and many activists feel that the biology-centric rhetoric of this week’s march was a little crude.