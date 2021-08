Earlier today, whoever runs the park’s Twitter account defied the Trump administration’s gag order—which told the National Parks Service “to immediately cease use of government Twitter accounts”—in a move that was punk as hell.

The rebel tweeter posted some cold hard facts about climate change:

Twitter

Since then, all of the tweets have been deleted—clearly some goons came down in black helicopters to take the hero tweeter away. Badlands Nat’l Park tweeter, we hope you’re ok.