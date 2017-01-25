How Radicals Can Help Each Other

Rowbotham makes the case for her subjects not by arguing that they are unjustly neglected major figures in radical history. Nor does she present them as “average” representatives of their time, protagonists of history from below. There are cameos from Eleanor Marx, who encouraged unions to welcome women, as well as William Morris, whose annual lectures to a Sunday group of Manchester socialists shaped the young William Bailie. But, as in the best historical novels, the most famous figures are not the focus. Instead, Rowbotham’s subjects represent the spirit of the period’s radicalism as it come into being through meetings, small publications, and endless discussion. Rowbotham’s subjects don’t set out to make history, but to be a part of it. They did not write the period’s most definitive radical documents, but they read, reviewed and debated them. They did not lead the largest demonstrations but they raised money and agitated for them. For contemporary readers, who read, write, agitate for social change, and sometimes fall in love along the way, they feel very much like people we could imagine ourselves to be.

It’s a history in which milieus and magazines are as central as the six main subjects. To tell the story of these radicals—who wrote extensively, but about whom little has been written, Rowbotham makes impressive use of archival sources. She goes to the little magazines in which they published and debated, and to the papers of organizations that shaped their intellectual work. An early guiding star is the Bristol Socialist Society. Miriam joined this group, and agitated on behalf of chocolate-factory workers and many others in a massive strike in 1889— the “Great Revolt of Labour at Bristol”—which won an eight-hour day.

Even when the story is about individual rebellion, it was communities of radicals that made such lives possible.

The book suggests that Miriam’s political work may have caused her divorce, from her first husband, a Bristol lawyer named Edward Tuckett Daniell, in 1894. A more obvious explanation might be infidelity: Miriam had written an impassioned pamphlet, The Truth about the Chocolate Factories, with Robert Allan Nicol. At some point since their meeting in 1889, they had become lovers. By 1891, Miriam was pregnant with Robert’s child. Yet in Rebel Crossings, Rowbotham suggests that the pamphlet itself would have been enough to make Daniell end the marriage. His wife’s agitation was bad for business. Daniell has “greatly objected” to the document and had warned that he would take “steps to stop it.” Miriam countered that “she would leave his house,” and did just that. Rowbotham writes: “According to the Morning Post, ‘She went to live with some Socialistic friends in Bristol against his wishes and consent.’” Without the Bristol community, a young woman like Miriam would have faced almost certain destitution. Even when the story is about individual rebellion, it was communities of radicals like this that made such lives possible.