Democrats Should Seriously Consider This GOP Alternative to Obamacare

Because this would be disruptive, and leave poor and working-class people in states that opt out far worse off than they are today, Schumer was right to reject it.

But that doesn’t mean other Democrats shouldn’t treat it as an opening bid, and strike up conversations across the aisle to see if it can be improved. Backchannel bipartisan negotiations are how members of Congress either dither or make real breakthroughs. Either outcome would help Democrats achieve their ultimate goal: to stop Republicans from taking health insurance away from millions of people.

There are problems with the Cassidy-Collins approach and with the rapid effort to translate it into legislative language. Health law expert and ACA supporter Timothy Jost explores them at length here. The benefit structure is more regressive than the one the ACA created, for instance, and the language apparently makes it unclear whether the federal transfers would grow with medical inflation or simply leave beneficiaries paying more out of pocket every year until the whole thing becomes useless. But while Jost concludes the Cassidy-Collins bill “is not ready for enactment,” he notes it “may form a basis for discussion” and that, with respect to hypothetical efforts to replace Obamacare, Congress “could do much worse.”