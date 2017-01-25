Book Publishing Is Not a Good Champion of Free Speech

When Threshold Editions met with Mr. Yiannopoulos, he said that he was interested in writing a book that would be a substantive examination of the issues of political correctness and free speech, issues that are already much-discussed and argued and fought over in both mainstream and alternative media and on campuses and in schools across the country. Threshold Editions, like all our imprints, is editorially independent. Its acquisitions are made without the involvement or knowledge of our other publishers. In considering this project, the imprint believed that an articulate discussion of these issues, coming from an unconventional source like Mr. Yiannopoulos could become an incisive commentary on today’s social discourse that would sit well within its scope and mission, which is to publish works for a conservative audience.

This is largely in keeping with the proposal described by conservative publisher Adam Bellow (son of Saul Bellow), who read the propsoal on submission (he turned it down) but told Slate that he “was pleasantly surprised” to find “an engaging, intelligent, educated voice” instead of “a hodgepodge of rants and Twitter insults. Nothing I saw led me to feel that the book was incendiary or dangerous.” Reid is making the case that Yiannopoulos’s book, unlike nearly all of his public work, would advance a substantive argument and participate in a pre-existing dialogue about “political correctness.”



“I want to make clear that we do not support or condone, nor will we publish, hate speech,” Reidy writes. “Not from our authors. Not in our books. Not at our imprints. Not from our employees and not in our workplace.” But that boggles the mind. Milo was given $250,000 precisely because he has a track record of attention-grabbing hate speech. Yiannopoulos has not risen to fame by making incisive critiques of the political establishment, but by being outrageous and offensive, particularly to women and people of color.



The idea that Simon & Schuster actually wanted a staid work of social science is absurd.

The idea that Simon & Schuster actually wanted a staid work of social science is absurd. The $250,000 already assumes modest sales—Milo’s demographic is much younger than that of most other conservative writers, and the assumption seems to be that he will only sell about 15,000 to 20,000 books. But if Milo’s book also includes none of the stuff that Milo’s fans expect from him, that is money poorly spent indeed.

