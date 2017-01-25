A couple Donald Trump controversies Jason Chaffetz is definitely not going to ignore.

First, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, President Trump is still using his unsecured Android phone during play time.

Mr. Trump has the television — and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides — to keep him company.



Second, according to Bloomberg, Trump Hotels wants to expand into all major urban markets, contradicting his lawyers’ pledge that the organization would propose “severe restrictions” on domestic “deals.” Apparently by assuring the president would not be “taking any actions that could be perceived as exploiting the office of the presidency,” what his lawyer meant was, “f*ck you.”



The good news is that the House’s top investigator, Jason Chaffetz, spent years probing Hillary Clinton’s information-security practices, and, before the election, promised years-long inquiries into her charitable foundation and potential conflicts of interest, should she win. Surely he isn’t so weaselly and shameless to simply ignore much more clear cut evidence of recklessness and corruption, just because the winner happened to be a member of his own party.