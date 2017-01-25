Trump’s investigation into “voter fraud” could start with his inner circle.

Earlier today the president tweeted, “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Voting in a federal election in multiple states is, of course, a crime, but there is nothing illegal about being registered to vote in two or more states.

In fact, if Trump wanted to crack down on this practice, he’d have to start with those near and dear, including his daughter Tiffany. She is registered to vote in New York and Pennsylvania. Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counselor, is registered to vote in New York and Florida. Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s nominee to head the Treasury, is registered to vote in New York and California. In sum, Trump could thoroughly investigate this problem simply by inviting his inner circle over for dinner.