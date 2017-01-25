No one was funnier than Mary Tyler Moore.

Moore, who died on Wednesday at the age of 80, was a trailblazer for women, and single women in particular. She essentially created the modern family sitcom and the workplace comedy on The Dick Van Dyke Show and the Mary Tyler Moore Show, respectively. Every scripted comedy on TV follows in their path.

But Moore was also simply funnier than everyone else, before or since. On Dick Van Dyke, Moore was often relegated to the role of straight man, so to speak. But she still found hilarious ways to make something new out of what could have been a cliched role, the housewife who has to put up with her husband’s antics. Moore’s performances made episodes like “That’s My Boy?” into television classics. (She also got to show off her underrated skill as a dancer.)