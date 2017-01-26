Nineteen Eighty-Four does not pastiche a world ravaged by capitalism and ruled by celebrities—the kind of world that could lead to the election of someone like Trump.

After World War II, civil war raged in the U.K., which then became part of Oceania, one of the three world superstates. Eurasia is the second superstate, comprising the former USSR and most of Europe. Eastasia is the third superstate, and it contains East and Southeast Asia. At some point, there were Atomic Wars, and society changed. This is an alternative vision—an “alt-history” perhaps—of the second half of the twentieth century, not an abstract dystopia. The language and aesthetic of Winston’s home superstate, Oceania, are lifted directly from Russian communism.

Nineteen Eighty-Four came out in 1949. Orwell commented on the world as it was. He wrote out his fears of nuclear war, and the danger of dictatorship in states where much has been destroyed. He pointed to the problems inherent in superstates and the fragile alliances that govern world politics. Mostly, he wrote in cipher about Russia. The moustachioed Big Brother looks like Stalin, the author of Oligarchal Collectivism, Trotsky. Oceania’s changing allegiances with other superstates directly comments on Russia’s new relationship with Germany after the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact of 1939, an agreement of non-aggression that in turn was abandoned when Germany launched a war against the USSR in 1941. The Thought Police are based on the NKVD (People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs), which actually used riled-up rats in their interrogations.

The connection between Nineteen Eighty-Four and World War II makes it the wrong dystopia for our times. When Conway cites “alternative facts,” she implicitly admits that there is more than one way to see things—she simply doesn’t care. Trump’s administration doesn’t even try to cover up its lies. Instead, it assumes that ideological divides among the American citizenry will ensure that the lies don’t matter. That is not how the Oceania of Nineteen Eighty-Four works.