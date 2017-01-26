Donald Trump says it’s okay for him to lie since “people agree with me.”

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday night, the president doubled down on his “belief,” completely unsupported by evidence, that there were millions of illegal votes cast in last year’s presidential election:

President Trump to launch investigation into alleged voter fraud: “I want the voting process to be legitimate." https://t.co/zjjJ6vMqXU pic.twitter.com/Spb3a9ScQf — ABC News (@ABC) January 25, 2017

Referencing a series of high-profile Republicans who rebuked Trump’s bogus claim, World News Tonight anchor David Muir asked the obvious question: “Do you think that talking about millions of illegal votes is dangerous to this country, without presenting the evidence?”

Trump’s response? “No, not at all, because many people feel the same way that I do.” He also said: “Millions of people agree with me when I say that. If you would have looked on one of the other networks, and all of the people that were calling in, they’re saying ‘We agree with Mr. Trump. We agree.’ They’re very smart people.”