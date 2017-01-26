Donald Trump is going at a blistering pace. How long can he keep it up?

Judging by the flood of executive actions coming out of the White House—on immigration, torture, Obamacare, and a host of other controversial issues—you would have thought Trump had won the popular vote by ten million votes, instead of losing it by three million. The barrage of executive actions, most of which attempt to turn back the tide of the Obama years, tell us two things about Trump’s presidency.

The first is that, however plagued he might be by a sense of illegitimacy—and it seems to have become a Lady Macbeth-ish obsession—his inner circle is acting as if he has a mandate and they see the executive action as an important tool even though they control both houses of Congress. Trump himself has been burning the candle at both ends to keep up. But though he might be coming out of the gate strong, it seems unlikely that this pace will continue. Trump seems to be checking off boxes before getting bogged down in the two fights that will likely define his first year as president: the repeal of Obamacare and the nomination of a Supreme Court justice. It’s also highly likely that many of his executive actions will run into trouble in the courts, as many of Obama’s did, which means that the speed at which they’re being signed may not be a reflection of the speed with which he is rolling back the Obama years.