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Alex Shephard/

Donald Trump likes WikiLeaks only when its leaks benefit him.

Trump, who does not read books, loves to watch TV. And, like many Americans, he likes to tweet about what he’s watching. On Thursday morning, he plagiarized a Fox News broadcast about a recent op-ed published by Chelsea Manning, who leaked classified U.S. cables to Wikileaks and was recently pardoned by President Obama.

It’s abundantly clear that Trump didn’t read the article, which is actually about how Obama compromised his progressive vision. It’s also clear that Trump thought he had a winning issue in condemning Manning’s alleged treason.

But if anything Trump’s tweet showcases his convoluted relationship with Wikileaks. He was effusive in his praise for the organization during the campaign, after it published thousands of hacked emails from the DNC and John Podesta. Trump has no guiding set of beliefs about anything beyond what is good for him in the short-term.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is senior editor of The New Republic, where he has covered politics and culture since 2015. His work has also appeared in New York, GQ, The Atlantic, The Nation, and other publications.  

Read More:
Chelsea Manning, Donald Trump, Wikileaks, Julian Assange, Politics, Election 2016