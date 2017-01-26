How much could institutional memory possibly matter to the conduct of superpower diplomacy?

Washington Post’s Josh Rogin reports the entire senior leadership of the State Department has resigned abruptly.
“It’s the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember, and that’s incredibly difficult to replicate,” said David Wade, who served as State Department chief of staff under Secretary of State John Kerry. “Department expertise in security, management, administrative and consular positions in particular are very difficult to replicate and particularly difficult to find in the private sector.”
Donald Trump likes to boast about breaking records, now he can do it without lying.