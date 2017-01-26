You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

What is the gmail address for Donald Trump’s Twitter account? Here are our best guesses.

It was recently reported that Trump is using a private gmail account to run the @POTUS Twitter handle. Many believe that the account belongs to his social media chief, Dan Scavino, because of the initials “ds” at the beginning.

Twitter

But here are 7 options that we believe are much more likely.

  • dsmallhandshaver_NOT@gmail.com
  • dsuccessinauguration@gmail.com
  • dsexmachine6969trump@gmail.com
  • dsecretemailDONThack@gmail.com
  • dsouza_numberone_fan@gmail.com
  • dsnintendo_lover_420@gmail.com
  • dsberniewouldhavewon@gmail.com
Read More:
Politics, Donald Trump, Email, President, Twitter, National Security