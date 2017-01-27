Trump and May’s Relationship Isn’t Special. It’s Desperate.

Since the Second World War, British prime ministers have had two overriding foreign policy goals: to their country’s “special relationship” with the United States (the phrase was coined in 1944 by Winston Churchill) and to promote the integration of Europe (as a way of preventing future wars). The dilemma the current prime minister, Theresa May, faces is that the election of Donald Trump, with an “America First” foreign policy that includes a hostility to institutions like the European Union and NATO, is forcing her to pick between those two goals. Even as she negotiates an exit from Brexit, May has, until now, kept faith to the idea that a united Europe is in Britain’s best interest. But as she meets with Trump on Friday, it’s clear that she’s decided to give priority to the relationship with America even if it means alienating traditional European allies.

The decision to infuse new energy into the special relationship in the age of Trump is, in some ways, a surprising one. In her public persona as a grounded, level-headed paragon of middle-class common sense, May is world’s away from the vulgar and gaudy American president. In December of 2015, while serving as home secretary, May said Trump’s views on Muslim immigration were “absolutely wrong” and he “does not understand the U.K.” May has been hawkish on Russia, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of murdering a political opponent on British soil. Trump’s cultivation of the European far right extended to an act that personally insulted May: Before meeting May, he met with a member of another party, Nigel Farage of UKIP. Trump furthered the faux pas by calling on Farage to be made the U.K.’s ambassador to America. A more personal insult came Thursday when the Trump administration repeatedly misspelled May’s name on their daily guidance sheet.