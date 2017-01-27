Even Trump’s illegal voter conspiracy theorist doesn’t know if his conspiracy is true.

CHRIS: You already said you had the answer.

GREGG: We do.

CHRIS: You understand logically that doesn’t go together. If I know the answer to something it’s because I’ve concluded my process of analysis not because I’m in the middle of it.

GREGG: Not necessarily. You can reach a conclusion and then still verify it. You can still go back and double-check and check.

CHRIS: Then how do you know if you’re right?

GREGG: That’s exactly what we’re doing.