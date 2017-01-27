Reince Priebus and his buddies thought they could keep Steve Bannon in check.

One of the most notable aspects of Trump’s transition was how well Trump’s Team of Rivals™ seemed to be getting along. Trump’s cabinet is one of factions—most notably the alt-right Steves (Bannon and Miller) and the party faithful (Priebus). Balancing Bannon and Priebus was what Trump had to do to rally the Republican Party behind him, so the relationship between the two is a barometer of sorts for Trump’s White House.

In retrospect, that may have been because there was little power to wield between November 9 and January 20. It seems that both Bannon and Priebus thought that they would be holding the reins once Trump was inaugurated. According to Axios Presented By Bank of America BP, Preibus thought that he had Bannon and Miller in his pocket only a few days ago.