Insured Republicans want you to forego health coverage so that they’ll have an easier time repealing Obamacare.

On Thursday night, the Trump administration pulled paid-for television advertising and other forms of official public notice (social media, etc) about the looming deadline to sign up for insurance through Obamacare’s state exchanges. Here’s the ad that’s been taken down.

The potential consequences of this are plain and speak to intent. Open-enrollment ends on January 31; signups tend to surge near the deadline, and the composition of late enrollees tend to be younger and healthier; fewer reminders mean fewer signups, an older, sicker risk pool, and higher 2018 premiums, which will be announced in March. If the increases are greater than expected, Republicans will cite it as evidence that they inherited from Democrats a failing program that must be dismantled. They will turn their intentional mismanagement into misfortune for millions of Americans. Sabotage.



The good news is the law’s supporters are so rightly outraged by this that they’re taking on promotion duties themselves, and, with a little organizing, will limit the damage the Trump administration’s trying to do.