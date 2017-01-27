You are using an outdated browser.
Why doesn’t Trump’s Holocaust Remembrance Day statement mention Jews?

The president issued a statement Friday to “remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust.”

“It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror,” he said.

Yet nowhere in the statement did Trump actually mention the Jewish people, and the omission didn’t go unnoticed. Here is a statement from the Anti-Defamation League:

The omission is troubling because, as my colleague Juliet Kleber recently pointed out, the Trump administration “entertains a degree of anti-Semitism unparalleled in recent American administrations,” most notably in the figure of Steve Bannon, whose former website Breitbart has been accused of running anti-Semitic articles.

Graham Vyse

Graham Vyse is a former staff writer at The New Republic.

