Why doesn’t Trump’s Holocaust Remembrance Day statement mention Jews?

The president issued a statement Friday to “remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust.”

“It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror,” he said.

President Trump issues statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day pic.twitter.com/SIaiEdPeUM — Dorey Scheimer (@DoreyScheimer) January 27, 2017

Yet nowhere in the statement did Trump actually mention the Jewish people, and the omission didn’t go unnoticed. Here is a statement from the Anti-Defamation League: