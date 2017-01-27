The British are rightly laughing at the Trump administration’s confusion over date formats.

In the United States, we represent the date with the month first, followed by the day and the year, which is illogical. No wonder we’re the only English-speaking nation to do so (our territories, commonwealths, and associated states abroad have dutifully followed suit). Most of the rest of the world, including Europe, uses day-month-year, which is logical.

This distinction apparently has baffled the new occupants of the White House.