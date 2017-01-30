Trump is questioning the legitimacy of an election he won, to claim more public backing than voters gave him. Should the groundswell of opposition to his presidency sustain itself through his first term, and cost him a bid for reelection, it is easy to imagine him calling the validity of the returns into question and refusing to initiate a transition process. That Trump managed to win this election despite a huge popular vote deficit has both prolonged our reckoning with his threat to the integrity of our democratic elections and given us new reasons to suspect he will make good on that threat.

The danger confronting democracy in the U.S. hasn’t been this great in nearly a century, but despite all this ruin, the situation is not hopeless. The impeachment power is still plenary, even if Republicans are unlikely to invoke it. The 25th Amendment to the constitution empowers the vice president and cabinet to temporarily wrest control of the executive branch away from the president and force the House of Representatives to settle the question of whether he is fit to serve. (Yes, the case for optimism is premised in part on the assumption that Trump is mentally ill.) Irrespective of Congress, this past weekend proved that our democratic and civil society institutions, however flawed and weakened, are still working. Trump did something illegal. Civil libertarians challenged it. Every court agreed with them. The new secretary of Homeland Security responded accordingly.

Assuming Trump serves out his first term in its entirety, it’s important to remember that lost esteem can be reclaimed quickly. America was widely despised around the world after eight years of the George W. Bush administration—then voters elected Barack Obama in a landslide, he reversed some of his predecessors worst affronts, and global impressions swiftly changed. Trump won under very unusual circumstances. If he is defeated soundly in 2020, the U.S. would send a strong message to the world that his time in power was an aberration.