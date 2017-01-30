This weekend was a concentrated dose of what the next four years will look like.

This is what Trump (and, perhaps more so, Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller) have long intended to do, indeed what Trump campaigned on doing. Trump wants to dramatically redefine America’s relationship to the Muslim world, and to dispense with the veneer of tolerance that America has employed since 9/11. The travel restrictions, as Benjamin Wittes wrote over the weekend, are also designed to punish Muslims for the sake of punishing Muslims—it is so incompetently designed that it can have no other purpose. Out-grouping and a steady erosion of civil liberties: This will be the story of Trump’s presidency.

But this past weekend also showed a way forward for those opposed to Trump’s historically unpopular presidency. Protests erupted at airports across the country and Americans of all political stripes were out in force to tell the world—and their president—that these restrictions are not winning issues, as Stephen Miller insisted they would be to lawmakers. The ACLU showed that Trump’s overreaches will be challenged in the courts, and that the courts—not Congress—may be the best way to slow, if not stop, Trump’s presidency. And, after two months of confusion, Democrats finally seem to have realized that their voters will tolerate nothing less than total resistance to Trump. The way forward won’t be easy, but after this weekend it is increasingly clear.