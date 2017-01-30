Is the Trump-GOP honeymoon already over?

Much of the right rose to President Donald Trump’s defense over the weekend, standing by his chaos-creating executive order suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a statement Friday saying, “Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country.” As Dave Weigel reported in The Washington Post, Fox News joined notoriously pro-Trump outlets like Breitbart and Gateway Pundit in providing positive coverage of the administration’s actions.

But as the Post’s Aaron Blake reports, 16 GOP members of Congress have come out against the executive order and 27 more are voicing concerns about it. Beyond vocal opponents like Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told ABC News, “I think we need to be careful; we don’t have religious tests in this country.”

“It’s hopefully going to be decided in the courts as to whether or not this has gone too far,” McConnell added.