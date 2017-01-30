The Progressive, Grown-Up Appeal of Adventure Time

It is here that we finally get to the bottom of Finn’s origins: the society from which he came, how he ended up a lost infant to be found and raised alongside Jake the dog, and what remains of his family. All of this involves quite a bit of world-building and some closure for Finn, while reaffirming his place back in Ooo, where he is at home and needed to help its citizens. And while Islands is plot-focused, it certainly doesn’t sacrifice Adventure Time’s off-beat humor, even if this humor is becoming, gently, more adult. In the the first episode of Islands there’s a brilliantly bizarre bra-fitting joke: “I know they’re professionals, but it’s just too intimate” says BMO, a sentient but ambiguously gendered Gameboy-like robot. It’s a moment I had to go back and watch again, but must have been way over the heads of the prepubescent boys the show used to target.

If you believe that Adventure Time is anything like a trip on hallucinogens, it’s clear you have never actually used them. Its imagery isn’t particularly psychedelic; in fact, its influences range from The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack (on which Pendleton Ward was a writer and storyboard artist) to the films of the legendary anime director Hayao Miyazaki. The show even has enough formal flexibility to invite guest animators for occasional experiments in different styles. Often, the word “surreal” is used interchangeably with “trippy” when discussing the show’s central qualities—its absurdity, its fantastical elements, its apparent randomness. Adventure Time is certainly surreal, but it adheres to a deeper, more earnest kind of surrealism that is distinct from some inchoate sense of oddity.

Adventure Time feels that way, surrealism with heart, addressing our angsts and hopes and what it means to be alive.

Surrealism was, after all, an artistic reaction to despair and to the perceived failures of the prevailing rational system of thought that led to World War I. Unlike Dada, surrealist art comes not from nonsense, but from the equal union of our conscious and unconscious selves. Adventure Time feels that way, surrealism with heart, addressing our angsts and hopes and what it means to be alive. It centers conscious human conditions—confusion over one’s identity, desire for connection—and suffuses them with the color of dreams.

It also has a politics. Part of Adventure Time’s millennial appeal is no mystery—the team of writers, animators, and producers driving the show skews very young. Ward was only 27 when Adventure Time premiered in 2010. The show has consistently cultivated young creatives like storyboard artist Rebecca Sugar, who went on to become Cartoon Network’s first female show-creator at 26 with Steven Universe, another favorite among Adventure Time’s young adult demographic. It might be this influence that imbues Steven Universe and Adventure Time with a progressive ethos that few shows—children- or adult-oriented, animated or live-action—have matched.

Both play with gender and orientation. Adventure Time has ambiguously gendered characters like BMO, who regularly switches gender pronouns. There are male characters like Jake who occasionally wear makeup to feel pretty. The show has aired a handful of “Fionna and Cake” episodes in which all the characters are gender-swapped. It has also developed a deeply nuanced, dynamic group of female characters—Princess Bubblegum, the ever-sophisticated creator of the Candy Kingdom and scientific mastermind; Marceline the Vampire Queen, a punk rock half-demon and resident badass; and Susan Strong, a super-buff but gentle cyborg.

These are multifaceted, flawed, yet decidedly awesome girls whose growth we have gotten to watch over the course of eight seasons, whose relationships with each other are valued and explored. Marceline and PB have a centuries-long friendship, which the show has insinuated might have been romantic at some point in the past. Islands is no exception on this account—one of its chief plotlines is Susan’s reconciliation with a close female friend, with whom she eventually rides off into the unknown, parting with Finn and Jake.

Adventure Time’s thoughtfulness is not restricted to gender. It treats subjects like loss, romance, and aging with great tact and feeling. Its world-building is fastidiously coherent, for all its strangeness—the logic might be different in Ooo, but there is a logic and the show follows it. There are natural laws (you know, the four elements—fire, ice, candy, and slime). There is a mythology with origin stories and an explorable cosmos. The show also has an emotional integrity founded on compassion and insight. It is free of cynicism, but almost never devolves to cheap sentimentalism or shmaltz.

Most of its villains turn out not to be villains at all, but damaged individuals acting out of fear or pain. The series’ first antagonist, the Ice King, is revealed to have once been a human scientist, turned mad by the magic crown he used to protect a young Marceline in the ruins of human civilization. It was a moving character arc revealed over many seasons, woven deftly into the series mythology, turning one of the show’s most outlandish characters into a complex, tragic figure. This is a show that invests in its world, so its audience invests in it, too.

That’s no less true in Islands. Finn’s coming-of-age story and the exploration of the post-apocalyptic plotline are handled just as deftly as any other subject—with fun and a tinge of sorrow. We still don’t know what caused the war or who fought who. We only see the results—humans surviving in their variously flawed ways and a world made magic.