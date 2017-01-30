The Progressive, Grown-Up Appeal of Adventure Time

The show has cemented its core audience through longer-term constructs—the deepening development of its characters and the incremental revelations about the transformation of our Earth into Adventure Time’s Land of Ooo, by means of a long-ago nuclear war that wiped out civilization but unleashed magic back into the world. As the show nears its end, and as its protagonist, Finn, comes of age, it seems committed to bringing its plot promises to fruition, at the expense of some of its freeform, child-like silliness. Islands, the 8-part miniseries running today until February 2, takes a big step in addressing one of the show’s central mysteries—what happened to the human population in the aftermath of the nuclear Mushroom War, and if any other humans besides Finn (and maybe-cyborg Susan) remain alive.

Islands does a dizzying amount of plot development in 80-something minutes. The action starts with a mysterious aircraft landing on the beach in search of Finn. Finn, Jake the dog, Susan, and stowaway BMO then leave Ooo, hoping to discover the aircraft’s place of origin and encountering a series of the eponymous islands. Each island offers a different variation of a dystopian human future. There is the gentle, lone survivor living in a hollow tree. There is an island of humans hooked up to pods, living through a “Better Reality” virtual reality game, as tiny sweet-faced drones tenderly care for their atrophying bodies. There is a city tightly guarded by an animatronic giant that keeps any wayward citizens from venturing out into a presumably decimated and dangerous world, and ominously “reeducates” them when they’re caught trying.

It is here that we finally get to the bottom of Finn’s origins: the society from which he came, how he ended up a lost infant to be found and raised alongside Jake the dog, and what remains of his family. All of this involves quite a bit of world-building and some closure for Finn, while reaffirming his place back in Ooo, where he is at home and needed to help its citizens. And while Islands is plot-focused, it certainly doesn’t sacrifice Adventure Time’s off-beat humor, even if this humor is becoming, gently, more adult. In the the first episode of Islands there’s a brilliantly bizarre bra-fitting joke: “I know they’re professionals, but it’s just too intimate” says BMO, a sentient but ambiguously gendered Gameboy-like robot. It’s a moment I had to go back and watch again, but must have been way over the heads of the prepubescent boys the show used to target.