Trump’s Refugee Ban Isn’t as Un-American as You Think

When immigrants entered Ellis Island, physicians would examine them for physical abnormalities and “psychopathic” tendencies.

Where the U.S. federal government did not use law alone to prohibit “undesirables’” from entering America, it also made use of the sciences. Indeed, at the turn of the twentieth century U.S. Public Health Service officials—many of whose top officials aligned themselves with the burgeoning eugenics movement—made it their work to identify certain biological characteristics and deficiencies of the “undesirable” subject, and therefore to give discrimination against him or her a “natural” and therefore apolitical basis. For instance, when immigrants entered Ellis Island, physicians would examine their bodies for physical abnormalities, and observe their expressions and speech for errant, perhaps “psychopathic” tendencies. As the PHS “Mental Examination of Aliens” manual in 1912 noted, “A great many feeble-minded persons on ordinary inspection present no physical signs whatever which would indicate real lack of intelligence. Nevertheless, the examiner should have made close observation of facial expressions, both in normal and abnormal persons, especially as to whether they may be said to be gloomy, sad, anxious, apprehensive, elated, hostile, confused, sleepy, cyanotic, exalted, arrogant, conceited, restless, impatient, etc.”

By 1921, accepting mounting bodies of pseudoscience as fact, President Calvin Coolidge would say that “biological laws tell us that certain divergent people will not mix or blend.” Three years later, Coolidge signed the 1924 Immigration Restriction Act into law, which received the support of the Ku Klux Klan, barred all of Asia from entering the U.S., and introduced a national origins quota system (which some would say made the death toll of the Holocaust that much greater). Putting pen to paper, Coolidge added, “America must remain American.”

As eugenics fell out of favor, the U.S. developed other ways and reasons to define “undesirable” subjects and govern their movement. As the twentieth century wore on, national security concerns played a more prominent role in informing the treatment of these groups. Following the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor, Lieutenant General John DeWitt wrote that the “Japanese race is an enemy race … and while many second- and third-generation Japanese born on United States soil, possessed of United States citizenship, have become ‘Americanized,’ the racial strains are undiluted.” Heeding the advice of his cabinet, Franklin Delano Roosevelt ordered over 100,000 Japanese-Americans into forced labor camps, with the government seizing their possessions.

While assuming less immediately visible forms, this quarantine-surveillance model continued to develop over the ensuing decades, especially as the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act abolished the quota provision and thus granted more erstwhile “undesirables” entry (though, tellingly, homosexual men and women would not receive the same privilege until 1990). This increasingly sophisticated model—with recent examples including the ever-growing No Fly List and the detention of health workers and West Africans during the Ebola scare—has allowed the U.S., mainly through airports, to monitor and control the movements of a growing pool of “undesirables”:



it's not just that airports are fascist microstates. the american state is hollowed out; it's nothing but a border, permeating everything — Sam 🐫 Kriss (@sam_kriss) January 28, 2017

once fascism required vast state projects. now it's nothing more than the slow extension of the logic of the airport into all areas of life — Sam 🐫 Kriss (@sam_kriss) January 28, 2017



U.S. airports became battlegrounds over the weekend, as refugees and other immigrants were detained upon arrival and thousands of protesters descended on international terminals. This outrage is the proper immediate response to Trump’s creeping fascism. But to prevent it in all its forms—most of which will be less obvious, and more pernicious, than airport detentions—we must abandon the pretense that the America of stump speeches is the America that exists. The acts we presently condemn as “un-American” form the marrow of American history, and it is the very notion of “American”—as defined in opposition to an alien other—that we must reject if we truly wish to make this country great.