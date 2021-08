The White House is clinging to the pretense that President Trump’s “extreme vetting” executive order isn’t a Muslim ban, but stuff keeps happening that makes it look an awful lot like a Muslim ban. For instance, if it’s not a ban, why did the president call it a “ban”?

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Then along came Israel seeking clarification that the not-in-any-way-religion-based order exempts Jewish people.

Just in: Israel seeking clarity on #TrumpTravelBan - 145,000 Jews born in 7 countries listed in EO incl 54,000 in Iraq & 45,000 in Iran — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 30, 2017

Benjamin Netanyahu is just another liberal elitist who took Trump literally, but not seriously.