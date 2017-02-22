Under Obama, Heritage came roaring back as a prominent supporter of the Tea Party—a move that positioned it well for its alliance with Trump.

To a large extent, those ideas came directly from the Heritage Foundation. In January 1981, it released Mandate for Leadership, a book-length compendium of more than 2,000 policy recommendations covering nearly every aspect of the federal government. Ronald Reagan famously passed out copies at his first Cabinet meeting, and 60 percent of the Mandate’s ideas—from tax policy to missile defense—were adopted in the first year of his administration alone. Reagan himself later credited Heritage for the success of his presidency, and Heritage followed up on Mandate with two sequels that helped script foreign policy under George H.W. Bush, the Contract with America under Newt Gingrich, and welfare reform under Bill Clinton.

Under George W. Bush, Heritage’s influence began to wane. Unlike his father, the younger Bush favored the neoconservative ideas of the Project for the New American Century and the American Enterprise Institute. Although a few ex-Heritage staffers went to work for Bush—most notably incoming Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao—the foundation excoriated some Bush policies as insufficiently conservative. Tom DeLay famously banned Heritage from reserving rooms in the Capitol, for example, after it opposed Bush’s expansion of Medicare.

With the election of Barack Obama, however, Heritage came roaring back. It sprang into action as a prominent supporter of the Tea Party, paying for demonstrations and staging town hall outbursts that fostered an intense anti-Obama mood among Republicans. In 2010 it created Heritage Action, a nonprofit entity that could engage in more explicit political work, and in 2012 it hired DeMint, the fierce Tea Party congressman from South Carolina, as the foundation’s president. The operation became so pro–Tea Party, in fact, that many establishment Republicans began to complain about its lack of loyalty to the conservative orthodoxy. “They’re destroying the reputation and credibility of the Heritage Foundation,” declared Mickey Edwards, a former congressman who served as a founding trustee of the think tank. Senator Orrin Hatch went even further. “Right now, I think it’s in danger of losing its clout and its power,” he told Meet the Press. “There’s a real question in the minds of many Republicans now: Is Heritage going to go so political that it really doesn’t amount to anything any more?”

As it turns out, such conflicts with the GOP establishment helped position Heritage to serve as a much-needed bridge between Trump and conservatives. Although the group initially opposed Trump, DeMint quietly reached out to the candidate last year, offering his group’s assistance. Last spring, the foundation aided Trump with his list of potential Supreme Court nominees that helped him dampen conservative dissent and begin the long process of winning over Republicans of all stripes. Another major turning point came in July, when Trump picked Pence, a longtime friend of Heritage and DeMint, to be his running mate. “The campaign and the transition knows that many of these issues that Donald Trump ran on—repealing Obamacare, securing the borders and preventing amnesty, and draining the swamp—those are things Heritage has been building support for for years,” DeMint said in December.

Now, two decades after it fell from conservative grace, Heritage has regained its standing in the White House. Over the next four years, the think tank will play a key role in steering domestic policy, particularly in government departments where Trump plans to give “long leashes” to his secretaries—some of whom, like education nominee Betsy DeVos, have contributed millions of dollars to the Heritage Foundation. In pushing for government deregulation and lower taxes for the rich, the think tank will be wielding its newfound influence on behalf of its donors, who rank among America’s wealthiest citizens. “Victory goes to those who are prepared,” DeMint boasted in December. “Heritage is not looking for attention or credit, but what we do want to do—on behalf of our supporters—is reinvigorate our country with good policy ideas. It turned out to be a very good match with what Donald Trump wanted to do.”