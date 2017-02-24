In the decades that followed, many corporate executives grudgingly came to accept Keynesian economics and the larger role for the state it implied, and they tolerated bargaining with labor unions that represented their workers. But some business conservatives never stopped working to upend the New Deal, to restore what they saw as the proper balance between the private and public sectors. In 1955, economist Milton Friedman wrote an essay arguing that the state should turn public schools over to “private enterprises operated for profit.” Providing parents with taxpayer-funded vouchers to pay for private schools, he said, would help reverse the “trend toward collectivism.” In the wake of Brown v. Board of Education, white conservatives in the South loved the idea of school reform. As Jesse Helms put it in 1957, when he was still the head of the North Carolina Bankers Association, “We are far from convinced that public schools are the only way to make education available to our people.”

In the 1970s, the idea of privatization became closely linked to hostility toward public-sector unions, which conservatives viewed as a “covetous” bureaucracy that would give labor too much power. The Carter administration flirted with the notion, but privatization gained a true champion in Washington under Reagan, whose Commission on Privatization pushed to allow for-profit interests to operate everything from low-income housing and air traffic control to prisons, Amtrak, and the Post Office.

There’s little evidence that privatization actually improves government services. Privately run fire departments have been a disaster, for-profit prisons are rife with cost overruns and human rights abuses, and charter schools don’t consistently outperform their public counterparts. But since the 1970s, the push to hand public funds over to private companies has gained traction well beyond the far right. Strapped for cash, many liberal cities have sought out public-private partnerships and other arrangements that outsource such basic government responsibilities as maintaining parks, cleaning city streets, enforcing parking regulations, dispatching ambulances, and educating school kids. As Donald Cohen, a leading critic of privatization, has pointed out, liberals at the national level also embraced privatization as a way to “reinvent” the Democratic Party. Under Bill Clinton, the federal government began handing out contracts to for-profit prisons, allowed private companies to determine who was eligible for welfare benefits, and even toyed with the idea of investing Social Security in the stock market.

The election of George W. Bush advanced the agenda further. Early in his presidency, Bush suggested that about 850,000 federal jobs—almost half the federal workforce—should be outsourced to the private sector. He enjoyed his biggest success, surprisingly, in the armed forces. During the Iraq War, private military contractors actually outnumbered U.S. troops, and companies like KBR, a subsidiary of Dick Cheney’s old firm Halliburton, raked in billions of dollars in federal contracts providing services that were once the province of the U.S. military. Obama continued the trend, allowing for-profit companies to run immigrant detention centers, and doing little to stem the spread of private charter schools.

Yet what makes Trump’s version of privatization different is not just its ambition, but the ideology of business superiority that guides it. If the new president and his cabinet picks have their way, some of the biggest and most central functions of the federal government—education, housing, infrastructure, health care for veterans and the elderly—could wind up being managed by for-profit corporations. Trump’s own businesses, after all, have benefited from public subsidies, including the tax breaks that New York doled out to for-profit developers as part of its effort to woo investors after the city’s fiscal crisis in 1975.

Deep down, Trump favors turning state functions over to private firms because he shares with Andrew Carnegie an underlying belief that corporate leaders alone have the right, the power, and the obligation to make decisions for society. Their financial success, in his mind, is all the proof that’s necessary. “I have made billions of dollars in business making deals,” he declared at the Republican National Convention. “Now I’m going to make our country rich again!”

Now that Trump and his inner circle of conservative businessmen are in charge of the state they have long despised, they are poised to rule it as they do their own companies: uncontested by—and unaccountable to—those who will be most deeply affected by their decisions.