Love Poems in the Time of Climate Change

Sonnet XVII

I don’t love you as if you were rare earth metals, diamonds,

or reserves of crude oil that propagate war:

I love you as one loves most vulnerable things,

urgently, between the habitat and its loss.

I love you as the seed that doesn’t sprout but carries

the heritage of our roots, secured, within a vault,

and thanks to your love the organic taste that ripens

from the fruit lives sweetly on my tongue.

I love you without knowing how, or when, the world will end—

I love you naturally without pesticides or pills—

I love you like this because we won’t survive any other way,

except in this form in which humans and nature are kin,

so close that your emissions of carbon are mine,

so close that your sea rises with my heat.