National Review’s Sad Surrender to Trump

“To read the online commentary, one would think that President Trump just fundamentally corrupted the American character,” David French, a staff writer who flirted a third-party challenge in last year’s election, lamented. “You would think that the executive order on refugees he signed yesterday betrayed America’s Founding ideals. You might even think he banned people from an entire faith from American shores.” French argued that “Trump’s order isn’t a betrayal of American values,” but rather is well within the historical norm, and that any innovations were rational solutions to real security problems.

In a Sunday editorial, “Trump’s Order on Refugees: Mostly Right on Substance, Wrong on Rollout,” the editors made a similar argument—that “reasonable policy has been drowned in outrage.” The Los Angeles–based lawyer Dan McLaughlin pushed this argument further, saying that Trump’s policy was flawed by not going far enough. McLaughlin fancifully suggested that rather than just banning Syrian refugees, they should be turned into a military force. “My own preference for Syrian refugees, many of them military-age males whom Assad is trying to get out of his country, has been to arm them, train them, and send them back, after the tradition of the Polish and French in World War II and the Czechs in World War I,” he fantasized.

It goes on. National Review editor Rich Lowry wrote that “it is not true that a months long pause in immigration from seven Muslim-majorities countries, some of which lack functioning governments, and all of which are either war-torn or hostile to the United States, is a violation of the nation’s creed.” And whereas French argued that “you can read the entire executive order from start to finish, reread it, then read it again, and you will not find a Muslim ban,” contributing editor Andrew C. McCarthy apparently disagreed: “[W]e should not hide under our beds in shame every time an Islamist, a Democrat, or a media talking-head spews: ‘Muslim ban!’ Of course we’re banning Muslims. We’re moving to an exclusion of radical Islam, and radical Islam is exclusively made up of Muslims.”

National Review was so disgusted by candidate Trump as to devote an entire magazine issue against him. “Some conservatives have made it their business to make excuses for Trump and duly get pats on the head from him,” the editors wrote a year ago. “Count us out.” But President Trump is now doing exactly what candidate Trump promised, and National Review is making excuses for him. What gives?

National Review is starting to embrace the Republican president out of fealty to the party.

Forfeiting the ideals of Never Trump, National Review is starting to embrace, slowly and awkwardly, the Republican president out of fealty to the party. This was perhaps an inevitable development. The magazine was born in 1955 as a revolt against the moderate Republicanism of Dwight Eisenhower. When the conservative movement inspired by National Review took over the GOP, the magazine became intimately linked with the party, and started having trouble criticizing Republican administrations. As John Judis showed in his biography of William F. Buckley, the National Review founder began to forgive conservative politicians like Ronald Reagan who strayed from right-wing orthodoxy in order to win elections. The balancing act Buckley learned to perform, of being both a supporter of the party and a keeper of ideological purity, tilted increasingly in the direction of partisanship.

That’s the same dilemma that National Review confronts today. Trump is not a conservative, but he does many things that the right likes—and above all, he’s a Republican. In some ways, National Review is following the trajectory of the party as a whole: Initially doubtful of Trump, but eventually consolidating behind him as the leader of the GOP. Never Trump is increasingly losing any salience as a real political position. While anti-anti-Trump is the current holding position, there’s ample reason to suspect that for many National Review writers, it’ll become something more full-throated: Forever Trump.