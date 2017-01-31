Why Donald Trump’s ‘Fear of Stairs’ Is So Appealing

George Washington suffered from a terrible fear of being buried alive, according to the Wikipedia entry on taphophobia (from the Greek τάφος, meaning “grave”). This diagnosis seems based on instructions he gave on his deathbed. Washington asked his attendants not to bury him until he had been dead for a couple of days. As one biographer points out, though, his request was not so strange. People were buried alive not so infrequently back then. Besides, in the grips of acute laryngitis, he was essentially dying of suffocation. Perhaps the sensation simply put him in mind of coffins.

This weekend, the press went berserk over the news that President Donald Trump supposedly gripped British Prime Minister Theresa May’s hand on a White House path as a result of bathmophobia, a pathological fear of stairs or inclines. The handclasp did not last long. As The Telegraph reported, “Just as the couple reach the top of the slope, the president stretches out his left arm and grabs at Mrs. May’s right hand. They then walk for about five steps before Mr. Trump slides his left arm across and pats the underside of Mrs. May’s hand, possibly grateful for her steadying presence.” The Sun was more dramatic: “‘SCARE’CASE: Is Donald Trump afraid of stairs and what is bathmophobia? Here’s all you need to know.” The condition, The Sun reported, is “common in household pets.”

In the psychological literature, however, bathmophobia doesn’t seem to exist. The Wikipedia entry on bathmophobia was deleted last year. A search in the scholarly literature only points to books like A Lexicon of Lunacy, or to results relating to bathophobia, the fear of pressurization (much more frightening). Amusing though it may be to think of Trump quaking in fear over ramps, and credible though reports have been of his reluctance to countenance stairs, it seems highly unlikely that bathmophobia is behind it all.

Famous people’s fears make great clickbait, it seems. One recent headline, optimized for search, went like this: “Kendall Jenner Trypophobia Adele Seagulls Celeb Phobias.” Sarah Michelle Gellar is terrified of graveyards. Pamela Anderson can’t stand mirrors. Billy Bob Thornton fears antique furniture. Also, bold colors. The media salivates over this kind of information because the readership loves junk psychology. Like idiotic diets and self-help books and aspirational lifestyle blogs, junk psychology commodifies and sells the most banal corners of our own minds back to us.