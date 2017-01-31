Why Donald Trump’s ‘Fear of Stairs’ Is So Appealing

Celebrity phobias symbolize cracks in their façade, proof that the rich and beautiful have simple terrors. But pathological fear in the hearts of the super-powerful does more than just humanize them. If we simply wanted Trump and Nixon and Caesar and Washington to be flawed and thus relatable, we could think of their loves and worries. But talking about their phobias represents something different: We want the statesmen who dominate us to be terrorized by fears whose size reflects their grandiosity.

Literary works like Boccaccio’s De casibus virorum illustrium (“the fates of great men”) explore our lust for stories about the big man brought low. The medieval Arthurian tradition has the king experience a vision of the wheel of fortune, in which a capricious figure brings men high and low according to her spins. In that dream, Arthur sees Alexander and eight other great men of history crushed by the wheel. In Hamlet, Shakespeare draws upon this tradition when he cites the “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.”

The tabloids’ glee over Trump’s alleged bathmophobia fulfills a number of cultural functions. It makes a rich man seem silly. It satisfies the readership’s hunger for trash psychology. But it also makes a very powerful man seem, like Hamlet, cartoonishly flawed. In the story of Trump, we the audience seek his “ἁμαρτία,” his Hamartia. This is the fatal flaw that will ensure the hero of the tragedy comes to a sticky end. That way, this will all have been a diverting fantasy: Trump’s weakness will be his undoing and show him to be an Oedipus, a Phèdre. All plays end, and we will leave the theater. Catharsis will cleanse our nation, as the dawn will end the nightmare.