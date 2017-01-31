Did Sally Yates choose to get fired to make Donald Trump own his racism?

Two former government lawyers with directly relevant experience, Jack Goldsmith and Marty Lederman, have different views about whether Sally Yates, the acting Attorney General whom Trump fired Monday night, acted appropriately when she announced the Justice Department, under her leadership, would not defend Trump’s executive order on immigration. Goldsmith says she should’ve just resigned; Lederman says she was within her rights to be insubordinate, knowing she’d be fired.

That’s the crux of the argument I find most interesting. As Lederman notes, “It’s not clear why they think the particular form of Yates’s dissent is so important. Yates knew full well that she would not be the Acting AG today (or within a few days, at latest), whether by way of resignation or removal.”



Indeed, reporting by the New York Times suggests Yates’ decision to get herself fired stemmed at least in part from the desire to get the DOJ and the White House on the same page as quickly as possible. If she’d resigned, she’d have been succeeded automatically by another Obama official who would have faced the same conundrum. Getting herself fired allowed Trump to select a non-conflicted replacement.