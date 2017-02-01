Jonathan Jones will be remembering the kulaks.

The Guardian’s art man is in with an absolutely blistering take this morning. In a review of revolutionary-era Russian art now on at London’s Royal Academy, he insists that the art is bad because the time and the place were bad.

In a spectacular conflation of art with things that are not art, Jones slams the “way we glibly admire Russian art from the age of Lenin.” Us appreciators are “young idealists” who will flock to these artworks of “radical chic” without giving a thought to the things that are not the artworks.

That red triangle in El Lissitzky’s poster? It represents blood. Because the Bolsheviks killed people. “Nauseatingly, we forget that reality when we celebrate El Lissitzky’s poster,” Jones writes, adverbially.