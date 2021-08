This is a siren-level event. The front page of the Drudge Report currently features a photo of missiles shooting off in every direction with the headline β€œIRAN RATTLES.” But hidden in the image is a very coy-looking Jar Jar:

Weesa don't think @DRUDGE bothered to check the featured image on their front page. pic.twitter.com/82x2lQ83Si β€” Mike Silangil (@msilangil91) February 2, 2017

Why is Jar Jar in Iran? Is he, as his coquettish demeanor suggests, actually the mastermind behind the country’s nuclear program? Or is the picture really of Tatooine?