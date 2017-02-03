Donald Trump can’t even exploit a terrorist attack without first trashing Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The president responded to Friday’s suspected terrorist attack in Paris about as you’d expect him to—by sending a tweet stoking fear about our own safety in America:

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Earlier in the morning he lashed out against leftist demonstrators here at home, as if to remind his followers there’s plenty for them to be afraid of already:

Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Demagogue that he is, Trump is likely to seize every opportunity to paint his portrait of a world on fire. But Friday reminded us of another trend likely to persist in his presidency, one that hardly inspires confidence.