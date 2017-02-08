Bernie Sanders v. Ted Cruz was extremely good.

Last night’s 90-minute CNN debate between Sanders and Cruz on health care was both enormously entertaining and jarring. It was the exact kind of debate we didn’t see in the fall—partisan but wonky, focused on policy, not personality.

Although it felt like a footnote in a week dominated by Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on the judicial branch—and was quickly overshadowed by the Republican Congress’s move to silence Elizabeth Warren—Sanders and Cruz were well-matched. Although Cruz, a former lawyer, is a more skilled debater, he more than met his match in the single-minded Sanders, who was able to parlay nearly all of Cruz’s attacks by arguing for the necessity of a single-payer system. Cruz’s tactics felt dated in that he tried to hang Obamacare around the Democratic Party’s neck, when his party currently controls the law’s fate. Sanders, moreover, was able to brush Cruz’s criticisms aside by arguing that the law’s flaws resulted from the fact that it didn’t go far enough, rather than too far.

Sanders did an excellent job defining the future of the health care debate. He pinned down the slippery Cruz a number of times, most notably on the Republican’s call for “universal access” to health care, which he exposed, in a patented Bernie rant, as completely meaningless.