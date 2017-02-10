It’s not anger that I feel when I see one of these flexible coffins, just bafflement and a little despair. I do not see what is wrong with the coats we used to wear. A wool coat, if you want something long. An old-school puffer jacket, if you want something down-filled. When I was a kid and my brother an adolescent, he had this glorious knock-off Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket in bright colors that looked like it had flown directly from America to our dull British hallway coatrack.

These elongated caterpillar coats insult their ancestors. They take the shape of a traditional wool coat in a feminine cut and combine it with the hi-tech material of a down jacket. In some ways this makes sense: Why not jam together ideas into a new thing?

Because it is hideous, I counter. Other hybrid articles of clothing include the sneaker-dress shoe:







The formal yoga pant:







And the fashion gilet:







Innovation is a good thing. So is not caring what other people think! But the caterpillar coat (and the other hybrids above) represents the symbolic opposite of avant garde inventiveness. They combine a disrespect for the old rules of dressing with an amazingly bourgeois sensibility. Everybody else is wearing these things, so I shall, too. I will take my credit card directly to the counter at Nordstrom or wherever, ignoring all the other coats that are for sale, pleading for me to notice them.

There are plenty of wearers for whom this hideousness doesn’t matter. Little kids can wear whatever they want. So can anybody who works outdoors or otherwise has some legitimate practical reason for wanting down spread across the maximum surface area of the body. Old ladies—do your thing. I’m not going to begrudge a parent for making any decision at all.

My friends’ reactions to my coat opinions vary. After I tweeted some thoughts, my friend Hannah replied that she thinks the sleeping bag coat is “lovable and admirable,” since it “shows us our mutual frailty and the vanity of worldly things.” My friend Emily has a little kid. She observed, “If you live long enough, one of them just comes and wraps itself around you. You relax into it, feeling sad but relieved.” Her tweet made the caterpillar coat sound like death’s comforting embrace. I imagined the coat slowly zipping up over the face, carrying its wearer off into her grave.

This is personal, of course. Like all maddening phenomena, my hatred for the caterpillar coat makes me worry that in fact I am concealing a repressed lust. What if I secretly wanted to give up, to let this coat creep through my bedroom door at night and wrap itself around my arms and legs? Indeed, many years ago, I briefly wondered if I could wear Ugg boots. They are so comfortable, everybody says.

But no. I have thought long and hard about this. There are lines and everybody has to draw them for themselves. Boundaries, if you will. I draw one here, with no resentment against those who have different lines, but with a firm will and clear conscience. Until the day I’m forced to ski, a day which will never come, hybrid functional clothing has no place in my heart or cupboard. Perhaps you’ll join me in finding uses for useful things, and no use for the useless. Quilting is not the only fabric: You are more free than that.