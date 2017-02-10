Donald Trump’s power handshakes are weird as hell.

Trump is a walking, talking airport business book—a semi-sentient Rich Dad, Poor Dad—so it should come as no surprise that he is absolutely obsessed with power handshakes, which he thinks communicate dominance. But in reality they’re just silly.

The first major power shake of Trump’s presidency was granted to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

And on Friday Trump struck again, this time shaking, gently patting, and violently pulling Shinzo Abe’s hand for several seconds, to the increasing consternation of the Japanese prime minister.

