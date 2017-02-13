The first three weeks of Trump’s presidency have been a disaster. Every fear about Trump’s competence has been realized in the first 23 days of his administration: He is overmatched, surrounded by infighting lightweights, and seems to have no idea what he’s doing. Every day brings a new example of incompetence—on Sunday, for instance, it was reported President Trump discussed how to respond to a North Korean missile launch in a public dining room at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

But Republicans in Congress, however warily, are sticking by their man. Trump is still hugely popular among Republicans—despite being historically unpopular with everyone else—which means that crossing him could lead to a primary challenge. And Congressional Republicans have justified their support for Trump by suggesting that he will ultimately deliver regulatory and tax reform—freeing the GOP’s wealthy constituents to make more money—and a conservative Supreme Court nominee. So they may as well grin and bear it.



Now they even have a slogan. Here’s The New York Times on Republicans’ “accomodate—not confront” strategy: