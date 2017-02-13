You are using an outdated browser.
Justin Trudeau owns the Trump White House.

The Canadian prime minister was seemingly briefed on the fact that President Trump likes to give obnoxiously insecure handshakes to assert dominance over other powerful men, and came to Washington prepared. 

First, Trudeau beat Trump to the...pull.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Then he mocked Trump’s weak, stubby hand.  

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Then he won over Trump’s daughter.

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

After humiliating himself this thoroughly, a self-respecting president would allow Canada to annex the United States and enter self-imposed exile at Mar-a-Lago. Trump will wait until he’s alone with members of Congress to whine about a hand-shake rigging conspiracy and claim Ivanka was admiring Trudeau’s taste in Trump-branded menswear.  

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

