Late Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that members of Trump’s campaign had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials “in the year before the election.” The story has many caveats—it’s unclear, for instance, if they were aware that they were speaking to Russian intelligence officials, or if they had been infiltrated—but it’s a bombshell nevertheless. Trump and his team have tried to bury the Russia story by saying that it was cooked up by the sore losers in Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party. But between the recent revelations of Michael Flynn’s repeated contact with the Russian ambassador and this report, it’s clear that Trump’s campaign was in contact with Russian intelligence officials while Russia was allegedly working with WikiLeaks to seriously damage Clinton’s campaign. Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager who is the only campaign official named in the Times report, pled incompetence in the funniest way possible:

This is absurd. I have no idea what this is referring to. I have never knowingly spoken to Russian intelligence officers, and I have never been involved with anything to do with the Russian government or the Putin administration or any other issues under investigation today.... It’s not like these people wear badges that say, “I’m a Russian intelligence officer.”

Trump tends to melt down on Twitter when things are going poorly for him, and that’s exactly what he did on Wednesday morning. A few of the most notable tweets:



This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

None of these tweets are denials. Instead, Trump frantically bounces from one possible culprit to another. First, he argues that the allegations were cooked up by Clinton’s campaign to explain why they lost an election they were heavily favored to win. There is some truth to that, but it is not relevant at all, because these reports suggest that they were right: Trump’s campaign was, in fact, in contact with Russian intelligence.