The Wall Street Journal defends Andy Puzder’s honor.

Puzder abused his workers and may have abused his wife, but the editorial board of the Journal does not trouble itself with such minor particularities. In an unsigned editorial that may endure as The Most Wall Street Journal Piece Ever, the paper insists that Puzder is a good American because he is a good capitalist and that he deserves to be in Trump’s cabinet so he can punish ... er, manage ... labor:



As an expert in labor management, he was ideal to reform a Labor Department that was run for eight years as a wholly owned subsidiary of the AFL-CIO. He would also have been a much-needed advocate for free markets in Mr. Trump’s senior economic councils. ... Mr. Puzder’s reward was to get caught in a cross-fire between the union left and the anti-immigration right. Unions rolled out a misinformation campaign broadcasting worker grievances at his Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants, though the number and nature were politically concocted and his corporate stores are business models.



Break out the sackcloth and ashes! Spare a thought, write a poem, cry a tear for Andy Puzder, business martyr.

But actually, don’t.