Trump’s first solo press conference was a nationally televised meltdown.

The presser was easily the weirdest rollout of a labor secretary ever. It was probably the weirdest presidential press conference ever—like a batshit, off-the-rails version of Nixon’s “Checkers” routine. It may very well have been the weirdest public moment in presidential history, period, and Trump has only been in office for 27 days.

After briefly mentioning that he was nominating Alex Acosta, a former federal prosecutor, as labor secretary, Trump read a lengthy statement. In it, he laid into the media for reporting what he claimed were fake news stories. These stories included the firing of Michael Flynn, who was caught talking to Russia about U.S. sanctions a month before Trump’s inauguration, and reports about how chaotic and unfocused his White House has been. “This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” Trump lied. He also delivered what will surely go down as a historic Trumpism: “The leaks are real, but the news is fake.” That statement also summed up the general incoherence of Trump’s press conference. There will certainly be much talk about how well it “played to the base” in the coming days, but Trump is not president of his base and it’s unlikely that many people will look at what unfolded on Thursday afternoon and see a president looking out for their interests.

President Trump: “The leaks are absolutely real. The news is fake.”



*** Both. Of. Those. Things. Cannot. Be. True. At. The. Same. Time. *** pic.twitter.com/trIcCuU8Sq — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 16, 2017

Trump is having a campaign-style rally on Saturday, and his press conference was, in many ways, a return to campaigning. Given how all over the place it was, it’s difficult to distill anything thematic from Trump’s news conference. But his statement and the question-and-answer portion were largely spent ranting and raving at the media and Hillary Clinton. Trump, meanwhile, took responsibility for nothing.

