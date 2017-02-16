Donald Trump thinks all black people know each other.

At the tail end of his Portnoy’s Complaint of a press conference—the moment his therapist was supposed to emerge from the curtains and say, “Now vee may perhaps to begin. Yes?”—Trump took a question from April Ryan, a black reporter who has been the White House correspondent for the American Urban Radio Networks since January of 1997. After Trump answered (sort of) Ryan’s question about his plans for inner cities, Ryan asked a follow-up:

TRUMP: “....We’re going to do a lot of work on the inner cities. I have great people lined up to help with the inner cities.”

RYAN: “When you say the inner cities, are you going to include the CBC (Congressional Black Caucus), Mr. President, in your conversations with your urban agenda, your inner city agenda...”

TRUMP: “Am I going to include who?”

RYAN: “Are you going to include the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus—”

TRUMP: “Well, I would. I tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting?”

RYAN: “No, no, no, I’m just a reporter.”

TRUMP: “Are they friends of yours? No, go ahead. Set up the meeting.”

RYAN: “I know some of them, but I’m sure...”

TRUMP: “Let’s go. Set up a meeting.”